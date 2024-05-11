Pettersson scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 2.

Pettersson opened the scoring at 4:14 of the first period. The tally was his first since April 10, and he managed just four helpers and 13 shots on net over the 10 contests between goals. Pettersson is at four points, 13 shots on net and 16 hits through eight postseason appearances, which is not great production from a top-six center who posted 34 goals and 89 points in the regular season.