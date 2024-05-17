Pettersson recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Oilers in Game 5.
Pettersson was held off the scoresheet in the previous two games, and he nearly came up empty Thursday as well. The 25-year-old was able to contribute the secondary helper on J.T. Miller's game-winning goal in the final minute of the contest. Pettersson has underwhelmed this postseason with a goal, four assists, 18 shots on net, 22 hits and a minus-1 rating over 11 appearances. He shifted to the wing Thursday, and Elias Lindholm moved up to center the second line.
