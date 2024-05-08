Pettersson (illness) will play Wednesday in Game 1 versus the Oilers, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.
Pettersson should slot into his usual spots on the second line and first power-play unit Wednesday. The 25-year-old pivot was a bit pedestrian in the first round against the Predators, picking up just three helpers through six games after racking up 34 goals and 89 points through 82 regular-season contests.
