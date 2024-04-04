Pettersson notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

Pettersson entered Wednesday on a four-game point drought, his longest slump of the campaign. He broke out of the cold spell with a helper on Quinn Hughes' second-period tally. An unsteady second half has put a damper on Pettersson's season, which has seen him rack up 33 goals, 52 helpers, 30 power-play points, 195 shots on net, 116 hits, 62 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating through 76 appearances. When his offense is at the expected level, he's a true multi-category force in fantasy.