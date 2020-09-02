Pettersson scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Pettersson deflected a Brock Boeser shot attempt for the game-winning tally at 3:19 of the third period. Through five contests against the Golden Knights, Pettersson has three goals and two helpers. He's produced seven markers, 11 helpers, 36 shots and a plus-2 rating in 15 playoff games overall.