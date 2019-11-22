Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Enjoys three-point night
Pettersson scored a power-play goal and set up two others in Vancouver's 6-3 win over Nashville on Thursday.
The 21-year-old potted his ninth goal of the year late in the first period before setting up power-play goals by Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat in the second period. Pettersson is up to 28 points in 23 games and has racked up half of those points with the man advantage.
More News
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Sets up game-tying goal•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Earns helper in loss•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Birthday boy strikes twice•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Deposits pair of goals•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Power-play maestro•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Trio of assists Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.