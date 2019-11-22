Pettersson scored a power-play goal and set up two others in Vancouver's 6-3 win over Nashville on Thursday.

The 21-year-old potted his ninth goal of the year late in the first period before setting up power-play goals by Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat in the second period. Pettersson is up to 28 points in 23 games and has racked up half of those points with the man advantage.