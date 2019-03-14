Pettersson went to the locker room after taking an elbow up high from Rangers forward Chris Kreider in the second period of Wednesday's game, Ben Kuzma of the Vancouver Province and Sun reports.

Kuzma speculates that Pettersson is likely in concussion protocol. The talented rookie has already dealt with a concussion earlier this season. Kreider was handed a five-minute major penalty and game misconduct on the play.

More News
Our Latest Stories