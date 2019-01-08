The Canucks placed Petterson (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.

Considering Pettersson is dealing with an MCL sprain and is expected to miss a week or two, it makes sense that the Canucks have opened another roster spot by placing him on injured reserve. Adam Gaudette was recalled from AHL Utica to replace the promising rookie, whose 42 points -- 22 goals and 20 assists -- will be sorely missed in the interim.