Pettersson notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Islanders.

Pettersson helped out on Tyler Toffoli's goal in the first period. The assist gave Pettersson 66 points (27 goals, 39 helpers) through 68 games this year, matching his output from his rookie campaign. The 21-year-old center has added 162 shots, a plus-16 rating and 63 hits this year.