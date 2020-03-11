Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Matches last year's points total
Pettersson notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Islanders.
Pettersson helped out on Tyler Toffoli's goal in the first period. The assist gave Pettersson 66 points (27 goals, 39 helpers) through 68 games this year, matching his output from his rookie campaign. The 21-year-old center has added 162 shots, a plus-16 rating and 63 hits this year.
More News
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Lone bright spot in loss•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Registers helper•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Produces three points in loss•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Reaches 25-goal mark•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Finds twine Sunday•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Notches two points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.