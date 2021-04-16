Pettersson (upper body) remains without a timetable for his return to action, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Pettersson met with a specialist this week, and the news he received evidently wasn't positive, as the 22-year-old pivot is still expected to miss extended time and may be in danger of missing the rest of the season. The Canucks aren't in a good position in terms of the playoff picture, so Vancouver could elect to play it safe and shut down their star center for the remainder of the campaign. If that ends up coming to fruition, Pettersson will finish the season having racked up 10 goals and 21 points in 26 games.