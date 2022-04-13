Pettersson scored a goal on five shots and added a pair of assists in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

All three of Pettersson's points came in the second period as the Canucks took control of the game. The lead didn't last through regulation, but Quinn Hughes tallied for the win in overtime. Pettersson's picked up 10 points in five games in April, giving him 26 tallies, 59 points, 163 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 72 appearances.