Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Produces three points in loss
Pettersson scored a goal and tallied a pair of assists -- one with the man advantage -- during Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.
This was the first time the Swede had collected two or more points since Feb. 10, a span of seven games which is a long time considering how prolific Pettersson has been since entering the league. Unfortunately, his big night went to waste, as Columbus scored two goals in the final two minutes to sink Pettersson and the Canucks who will now return home to face Arizona on Wednesday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.