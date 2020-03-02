Pettersson scored a goal and tallied a pair of assists -- one with the man advantage -- during Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

This was the first time the Swede had collected two or more points since Feb. 10, a span of seven games which is a long time considering how prolific Pettersson has been since entering the league. Unfortunately, his big night went to waste, as Columbus scored two goals in the final two minutes to sink Pettersson and the Canucks who will now return home to face Arizona on Wednesday.