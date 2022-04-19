Pettersson scored twice and added an assist in Monday's 6-2 win over the Stars.

Pettersson gave the Canucks a 2-0 lead at 15:09 of the first period and also added an empty-netter in the third. He set up Brock Boeser for what was the game-winning tally 1:23 into the second period. Pettersson has three or more points in four of his last six outings. The 23-year-old is up to 29 tallies, 63 points, 168 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 74 contests.