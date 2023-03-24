Pettersson logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Pettersson set up an Andrei Kuzmenko tally in the first period. The helper gave Pettersson five goals and nine assists during his career-best 10-game point streak. The 24-year-old center is up to the 90-point mark for the first time in his career, and he's added 224 shots on net, 78 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 69 appearances.