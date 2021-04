Pettersson (upper body) is scheduled to meet with his doctors at some point over the next few days, which means the Canucks should be releasing an update on his status sometime soon.

Pettersson is still considered out indefinitely with his upper-body injury, but a clearer timetable for his return could be established in the coming days. The 22-year-old forward has racked up 10 goals and 21 points in 26 games this campaign.