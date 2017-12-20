Canucks' Erik Gudbranson: Picks up helper in return
Gudbranson tallied one assist in 16:49 of ice time Tuesday against the Canadiens.
Gudbranson's assist shouldn't be taken as a sign of things to come, as it marked his first tally in 22 games this campaign, and the towering blueliner has a career high of just 13 points. Nonetheless, the Canucks will be happy to have the 2010 first-round selection back in their lineup moving forward, as he's a solid stay-at-home defenseman and an imposing physical presence on the ice.
