Gudbranson (undisclosed) will be in the lineup Saturday versus San Jose, according to Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch.
Gudbranson will be good to go despite tweaking something during Friday's practice. He has picked up 54 hits, 114 blocked shots and 15 points across 48 appearances this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Sustains undisclosed injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Supplies helper against old team•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Eligible to play Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Suspended one game•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Set for hearing•
-
Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson: Ready to rock•