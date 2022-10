Brisebois notched an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Brisebois helped out on a J.T. Miller empty-net goal. The assist was Brisebois' first point in 13 career games across parts of four years. He's added three shots on net, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in three outings this year while filling on a Canucks blue line that's been decimated by injuries.