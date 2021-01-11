Vancouver waived Brisebois on Monday
Brisebois is a former third round selection from the 2015 draft. He has only made eight appearances for the Canucks, back in 2018-19. Vancouver has a number of defensemen in the system, so don't expect much NHL action for Brisebois this year.
