Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Lands in AHL
Brisebois was reassigned to the minors, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.
Brisebois played in eight NHL games last year, in which he recorded five shots, seven blocks and a minus-4 rating. The Quebec native was likely in the mix for a roster spot right up to the end, but figures to benefit from the added ice time in the minors.
