Miller logged two assists, three hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 2.

Miller helped out on an Elias Pettersson power-play goal in the first period and a Nikita Zadorov even-strength tally in the second. This was Miller's third multi-point effort of the playoffs. He's up to two goals, seven helpers, 18 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-5 rating through eight postseason appearances in his usual top-six role.