Miller scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Oilers in Game 5.

After being on the ice when the Oilers stole Game 4 on Tuesday in the final minute, Miller redeemed himself with the game-winner Thursday. The 31-year-old has two goals and four assists over five contests in the second round, putting him at 12 points, 25 shots on net, 36 hits and a plus-7 rating through 11 playoff outings. Miller remains one of the Canucks' most important players heading into Game 6, where they'll have a chance to book a trip to the Western Conference Finals.