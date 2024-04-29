Miller logged three assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Predators in Game 4.

Miller had a hand in all three of Brock Boeser's goals during regulation. With a goal, five assists, 10 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-3 rating over four playoff outings, Miller continues to provide well-rounded production. The 31-year-old should remain in a top-six role as the Canucks look to close out this first-round series in Tuesday's Game 5.