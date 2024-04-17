Miller scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Miller tallied with just under five minutes left in the game to keep his point streak alive at 11 games. He has four goals and 10 assists during the streak. The 31-year-old center is up to 37 goals, 103 points, 194 shots on net, 216 hits and a plus-32 rating through 81 contests overall. He is arguably the Canucks' most important forward heading into the postseason.