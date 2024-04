Miller scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Miller's tally in the second period briefly tied the game at 1-1. The 31-year-old center has racked up three goals and nine assists during his nine-game point streak. He's up to 36 tallies, 101 points, 188 shots on net, 214 hits, 60 blocked shots and a plus-30 rating through 79 appearances in a career year.