Miller logged two assists, two shots on goal and five hits in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Miller set up the first of Brock Boeser's two first-period tallies, and then found Elias Lindholm on a power-play goal in the second. The 31-year-old Miller has been hot to start the second round, racking up five points over three games. The center is at two goals, nine assists, 20 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-6 rating through nine playoff appearances while functioning in a first-line role.