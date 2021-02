Miller notched an assist, three hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Miller set up Elias Pettersson's first-period goal to give the Canucks a 3-0 lead. Over his last five outings, Miller has a goal and five helpers. The 27-year-old forward is up to four tallies, 15 assists, 35 shots on goal and 53 hits through 20 games this year.