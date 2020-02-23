Canucks' J.T. Miller: Harvests trio of apples
Miller recorded three assists in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Bruins.
Miller was in a giving mood Saturday. He set up Bo Horvat's power-play tally in the first period and also assisted Elias Pettersson and Tyler Toffoli in the third. Miller added four shots on goal, three hits and a plus-3 rating. With the trio of helpers, the 26-year-old passed the 60-point mark -- he's at 62 through 61 games this year.
