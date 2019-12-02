Canucks' J.T. Miller: Point streak at six games
Miller picked up an assist, five shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.
Miller helped out on Brock Boeser's equalizer at 15:34 of the first period. During a six-game point streak, Miller has collected four goals and four helpers. The 26-year-old winger continues to impress with 12 scores and 16 assists in 28 contests this season. He's added 70 shots on goal and 45 hits to round out his stat line.
