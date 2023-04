Miller scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and logged three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Miller's third-period tally was not only the game-winner, but also his 200th career goal. He's up to 533 points over 717 contests across 11 campaigns. The 30-year-old forward earned his first multi-point effort in seven games Monday, and he's up to 31 tallies, 80 points, 221 shots on net, 199 hits, 60 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 80 contests in another productive campaign.