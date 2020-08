Miller (undisclosed) will not play in Wednesday's Game 1 versus the Blues, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Miller wasn't on the ice for warmups ahead of the game, and he was officially announced as a scratch prior to puck drop. The 27-year-old has been a key cog for the Canucks' offense -- it's unlikely his absence is for anything other than an injury. More information on Miller should be available ahead of Friday's Game 2.