Markstrom was named Friday's road starter against the Blue Jackets.

The sample size is quite small, but Markstrom's fared well against the Blue Jackets in his career, setting aside 44 of 47 shots for a save percentage of .936 over three appearances -- two of his goals allowed in that span took place on a Columbus power play. Markstrom has yet to win in 2018, but he makes for a sneaky value play in daily settings facing a team that owns a minus-2 goal differential, despite its second-place standing in the Metropolitan Division.