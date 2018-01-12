Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Between pipes Friday
Markstrom was named Friday's road starter against the Blue Jackets.
The sample size is quite small, but Markstrom's fared well against the Blue Jackets in his career, setting aside 44 of 47 shots for a save percentage of .936 over three appearances -- two of his goals allowed in that span took place on a Columbus power play. Markstrom has yet to win in 2018, but he makes for a sneaky value play in daily settings facing a team that owns a minus-2 goal differential, despite its second-place standing in the Metropolitan Division.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Suffers another loss against Washington•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Facing pucks from Capitals•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Makes 34 saves in losing effort•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Prepping to take on Leafs•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Enters in relief•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Makes 32 saves in losing cause•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...