Markstrom will be in the blue paint for Wednesday's matchup with Anaheim.

Despite owning some less than impressive numbers for the season, Markstrom's play of late has been trending positively. In his last eight contests, Markstrom has posted a 2.46 GAA and .926 save percentage. The big Swede has been particularly good on the road during this span, owning a 1.22 GAA and .960 save percentage in four games, which bodes well for Wednesday's tilt in Anaheim.