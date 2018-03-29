Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Will see Connor McDavid and Co. on Thursday
Markstrom is listed among NHL.com's "Players to Watch" for Thursday's home game against the Oilers.
Markstrom was featured in that spot based on his 3-0-0 record, 1.33 GAA and .958 save percentage over his last three starts. He's really elevating his game with many an owner involved in the fantasy playoffs. However, it's worth noting that the Oilers put four goals on Marksrom between 34 shots to defeat him Jan. 20 -- you will have to decide whether his recent string of success is worth more than his running into problems aganist the Oil last time out.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Earns third straight win•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Defending road net Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Records second straight win•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Makes 39 saves to defeat Blackhawks•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: In goal Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...