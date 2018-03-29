Markstrom is listed among NHL.com's "Players to Watch" for Thursday's home game against the Oilers.

Markstrom was featured in that spot based on his 3-0-0 record, 1.33 GAA and .958 save percentage over his last three starts. He's really elevating his game with many an owner involved in the fantasy playoffs. However, it's worth noting that the Oilers put four goals on Marksrom between 34 shots to defeat him Jan. 20 -- you will have to decide whether his recent string of success is worth more than his running into problems aganist the Oil last time out.