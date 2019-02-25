Canucks' Marek Mazanec: Shipped down to Utica
Mazanec was reassigned to AHL Utica on Monday.
The 27-year-old netminder has not appeared in an NHL game to this point in the season but has spent time at the top level, as a member of both the Rangers and Canucks. Mazanec has posted a 7-8-3 record in 20 appearances with AHL Hartford this year to go along with a 3.01 GAA and .903 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...