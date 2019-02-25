Canucks' Marek Mazanec: Shipped down to Utica

Mazanec was reassigned to AHL Utica on Monday.

The 27-year-old netminder has not appeared in an NHL game to this point in the season but has spent time at the top level, as a member of both the Rangers and Canucks. Mazanec has posted a 7-8-3 record in 20 appearances with AHL Hartford this year to go along with a 3.01 GAA and .903 save percentage.