Canucks' Marek Mazanec: Visa issues cleared up
Mazanec's visa issues have been resolved and he'll be in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Ducks, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.
The Canucks are kicking off their road trip with back-to-back games beginning Wednesday versus the Ducks. They'll likely need to lean on Mazanec in the net for one of those contests, and he's expected to make his first start since the 2016-17 in Anaheim. That will be a good way to ease the 27-year-old back into NHL action since the Ducks have lost seven straight games and scored just eight goals in the process.
