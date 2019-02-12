Canucks' Marek Mazanec: Working out visa issues
The Canucks are working to get Mazanec's immigration paperwork before Wednesday's road game versus the Ducks, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Vancouver acquired Mazanec via trade from the Rangers on Tuesday. If the Canucks are able to get his papers in order in time, they're expected to give Mazanec his first NHL start since the 2016-17 season. It'll be a good way to ease back into NHL action, as the Ducks have lost seven straight games and scored just eight goals in that span.
