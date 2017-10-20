Canucks' Michael Del Zotto: Tallies two assists in loss

Del Zotto picked up two helpers -- one on a man advantage -- in a 6-3 loss to Boston on Thursday.

Del Zotto's first multi-point performance of the season extended his point streak to three games. The 27-year-old blueliner also fired a season-high six shots on goal in the contest. Averaging 24:29 of ice time so far this season, Del Zotto should continue to see his fair share of scoring opportunities.