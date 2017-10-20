Canucks' Michael Del Zotto: Tallies two assists in loss
Del Zotto picked up two helpers -- one on a man advantage -- in a 6-3 loss to Boston on Thursday.
Del Zotto's first multi-point performance of the season extended his point streak to three games. The 27-year-old blueliner also fired a season-high six shots on goal in the contest. Averaging 24:29 of ice time so far this season, Del Zotto should continue to see his fair share of scoring opportunities.
More News
-
Canucks' Michael Del Zotto: Latches on with Vancouver in free agency•
-
Flyers' Michael Del Zotto: Expected to move on this summer•
-
Flyers' Michael Del Zotto: Nets rare goal•
-
Flyers' Michael Del Zotto: Picks up two points in losing cause•
-
Flyers' Michael Del Zotto: Breaks 12-game point drought with two helpers•
-
Flyers' Michael Del Zotto: Pointless in last 11 outings•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...