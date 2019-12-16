Canucks' Michael DiPietro: Makes short relief appearance
DiPietro stopped six of seven shots in relief of Jacob Markstrom in Sunday's 6-3 loss to Vegas.
DiPietro entered the game midway through the third period with the Canucks trailing 5-2 and gave up a Max Pacioretty goal in the final minute of regulation. DiPietro was just recalled from AHL Utica on Thursday and was making his first appearance of the season. He'll remain in Vancouver as long as Thatcher Demko is sidelined with his concussion.
