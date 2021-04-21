Hoglander scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Hoglander's tally at 6:43 of the third period set off a run of four unanswered goals by the Canucks as they stormed their way to the win. The 20-year-old has scored in consecutive games and now has 19 points through 39 outings overall. The Swede has added 82 shots on net, a minus-1 rating and 10 PIM.