Hoglander logged an assist, two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Hoglander had gone 12 games without a helper, scoring three goals on 20 shots in that span. He's not playing as well in a top-line role as he did earlier in the campaign, but he remains there at even strength while also getting some time with the second power-play unit. The winger has 23 goals, 12 helpers, 117 shots on net, 95 hits, 47 PIM and a plus-22 rating through 77 appearances.