Hoglander scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Jets.

Hoglander was involved in the Canucks' first two goals in the blowout win. The winger set up a J.T. Miller tally early in the first period before hitting the 20-goal mark with his own marker later in the frame. Hoglander also crossed the 30-point threshold for the first time in his career -- he has 31 through 64 appearances. He's added 97 shots on net, 64 hits, 45 PIM and a plus-18 rating while seeing even-strength minutes on the top line.