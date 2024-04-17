Hoglander scored a goal, added four PIM and notched two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Hoglander snapped a five-game goal drought with his first-period tally, which was the game-winner. He had just one helper during that drought. The 23-year-old winger is up to 24 goals, 36 points, 119 shots on net, 100 hits, 51 PIM and a plus-23 rating through 79 appearances. His ice time rarely lines up with his top-line role at even strength, but Hoglander has been productive despite the limited usage.