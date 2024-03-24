Hoglander scored two goals on four shots in Saturday's 4-2 victory over the Flames.

Hoglander's 21st and 22nd goals of the season were the first two tallies of Saturday's contest. He also added three hits and a plus-2 rating in 12:59 of ice time. Hoglander snapped a four-game pointless slump with the multi-goal performance. He has been a streaky scorer this campaign, as he had a four-game point streak prior to his recent slump. Fantasy managers may want to consider him as a streaming option on a night when Vancouver has a good matchup.