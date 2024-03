Hoglander recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Hoglander has a goal and two assists during his three-game point streak. The winger is up to 29 points (19 goals, 10 assists) with 95 shots on net, 63 hits and a plus-15 rating through 63 appearances. While he's not shooting as much as in previous years, he's on track for career-best marks in most other fantasy-relevant categories.