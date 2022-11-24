Ekman-Larsson compiled two assists in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

Ekman-Larsson supplied an apple to level the score at 3-3 and he also connected with blue-line cohort Ethan Bear to secure the game-winning tally. Ekman-Larsson has a goal, eight assists, 16 blocked shots and 33 hits through 20 games. Gone are his days of hanging in the elite class of fantasy defensemen, but OEL remains a steady contributor for a Canucks team that depends on him for 21-plus minutes per game.