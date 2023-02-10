Ekman-Larsson scored a goal in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Islanders.

Ekman-Larsson got the Canucks on the board at 11:44 of the first period, just 39 seconds after Kyle Palmieri opened the scoring for the Islanders. This was Ekman-Larsson's first goal since Nov. 8, and it was his second goal of the season. The defenseman has had a bit of a tumultuous year, which even saw him scratched once in January. He's at 22 points, 89 shots on net, 57 hits, 41 blocked shots and a minus-19 rating through 51 outings.