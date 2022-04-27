Ekman-Larsson scored a power-play goal on two shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Ekman-Larsson's pair of points came in the first period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. The 30-year-old blueliner has enjoyed a solid end to the campaign with a goal and eight helpers in his last nine outings. For the season, he's at 29 points, 165 shots on net, 101 hits, 76 blocked shots, 52 PIM and a plus-7 rating.