Ekman-Larsson recorded an assist Tuesday, but the Canucks fell 4-3 in overtime to the host Blue Jackets.
Ekman-Larsson went pointless during the Canucks' first two games this season. In his last two outings, however, the 2009 first-round draft selection has collected two helpers. He was credited with an assist on Bo Horvat's goal 13:09 into Tuesday's game. Ekman-Larsson, who has 133 career goals (but just 13 over the past four seasons), added four shots and two hits in this one.
More News
-
Canucks' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: On the ice for camp•
-
Canucks' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Suffers fractured foot•
-
Canucks' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Goal and assist in Tuesday's win•
-
Canucks' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Slips pair of helpers•
-
Canucks' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Provides power-play assist•
-
Canucks' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Draws assist against old team•