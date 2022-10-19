Ekman-Larsson recorded an assist Tuesday, but the Canucks fell 4-3 in overtime to the host Blue Jackets.

Ekman-Larsson went pointless during the Canucks' first two games this season. In his last two outings, however, the 2009 first-round draft selection has collected two helpers. He was credited with an assist on Bo Horvat's goal 13:09 into Tuesday's game. Ekman-Larsson, who has 133 career goals (but just 13 over the past four seasons), added four shots and two hits in this one.