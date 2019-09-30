Canucks' Oscar Fantenberg: Cleared to play Wednesday
Fantenberg (concussion) has been given the all-clear for Wednesday's Opening Night matchup with Edmonton.
Fantenberg is far from a lock for the lineup Wednesday, as coach Travis Green could opt to utilize Jordie Benn instead, but at least Fantenberg is an option. In 15 games last season, the 26-year-old recorded one assist, 16 shots and seven PIM while averaging just 15:50 of ice time. Without a guaranteed spot in the lineup, the Swede won't offer much in terms of fantasy value this year.
